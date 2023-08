Police have said the investigation is ongoing.

The PSNI is seeking the public’s help in locating a man they believe can assist with an ongoing investigation into an incident in Co Antrim last year.

An image of David Taylor has been circulated by police as they investigate the incident, which took place in Ballymena in November 2022.

Anyone who can help has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 252 13/11/22.