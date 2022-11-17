Police at scene of Co Down beach after body discovered

General view of Farmhill Road and Seapaprk Beach at Holywood, Co. Down, where a body was discovered on Thursday morning. Press Eye

A body has been discovered on a beach in Co Down on Thursday morning, police have confirmed.

The PSNI said the body was found in the Farmhill Road area of Holywood and said officers are at the scene.

Alliance Party MLA Andrew Muir said the discovery of the body has left local residents distressed.

"News a body has been found at the popular Seapark beach in Holywood is deeply sad and no doubt distressing for local residents,” he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased. I hope police are able to conclude their investigations as soon as possible.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene following a report that a body has been discovered on a beach, in the Farmhill Road area of Holywood, this morning, Thursday 17 November.

"There are no further details at present."