Police at scene of security alert at playing fields where east Belfast GAA train

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert at playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh.

The playing fields have been closed while searches are carried out in the area. It is understood that these playing fields are where East Belfast GAA train.

Alliance leader Naomi Long condemned the attack in a tweet.

She said: "This is utterly unacceptable. Everyone in #EastBelfast has a right to live, work, and play without intimidation or threat.

Solidarity with @EastBelfastGAA and all those who use these facilities.

Thoughts with those living in the area and @PoliceServiceNI dealing with this.”

Séamas de Faoite, SDLP councillor for Lisnasharragh also commented on the incident, calling it “totally reprehensible.”

“These are well used pitches in south east Belfast that are used by a multitude of different teams,” he explained.

“There has been an attempt to whip up confusion and hate in relation to them, and people need to take a step back from that.

“There is cross party work in east Belfast to secure good quality pitches for a multitude of codes of sport and no attempt at putting that off or threatening it will succeed.”

No roads have been closed at this time. The PSNI have advised members of the public to avoid the area.