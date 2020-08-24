Police at scene of security alerts in Belfast and Derry

Police are currently in attendance at security alerts in Belfast and Londonderry.

In Belfast an alert is ongoing on the M1 at the Kennedy Way roundabout.

The M1 is closed in both directions between Lisburn and the Broadway intersection.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

The alert in Derry is in the Lecky Road area of the city.

Motorists are again advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

"There are no further details at this time," a PSNI spokesperson said.