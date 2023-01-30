Police at scene of sudden death in Newry

Police at the scene of a sudden death in the Cowan Street area of Newry on January, 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)© Kevin Scott

Police at the scene of a sudden death in the Cowan Street area of Newry on January, 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)© Kevin Scott

thumbnail: Police at the scene of a sudden death in the Cowan Street area of Newry on January, 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
thumbnail: Police at the scene of a sudden death in the Cowan Street area of Newry on January, 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
Garrett Hargan
Belfast Telegraph

Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Cowan Street area of Newry.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 6.54pm on Monday following reports of an incident in the Cowan Street area of Newry.

NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, two Emergency Crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, nobody was taken to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Newry & Armagh Sinn Fein said the police operation was ongoing on Monday night and encouraged people to avoid the area until further notice.

A statement added: “Our thoughts are with the family of those involved.”

PSNI enquiries are continuing.