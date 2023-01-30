Police at scene of sudden death in Newry

Police at the scene of a sudden death in the Cowan Street area of Newry on January, 30th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Cowan Street area of Newry.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 6.54pm on Monday following reports of an incident in the Cowan Street area of Newry.

NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, two Emergency Crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, nobody was taken to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Newry & Armagh Sinn Fein said the police operation was ongoing on Monday night and encouraged people to avoid the area until further notice.

A statement added: “Our thoughts are with the family of those involved.”

PSNI enquiries are continuing.