Police and forensics at the scene of a sudden death at the Dromore road in Hillsborough on April 29th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are at the scene of a sudden death of a man in Co Down.

They were called to the incident on the Dromore Road in Hillsborough on Wednesday morning.

Forensic teams have also attended at the scene, which has been cordoned off.

A police spokesperson said a post mortem is due to be carried out but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.