Police at scene of suspected pipe bomb attack in Newtownards

Police at the scene of a suspected pipe bomb attack on the Bowtown Road of Newtownards on March 26th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph). — © Kevin Scott

Police and Army bomb experts are at the scene of a suspected pipe bomb attack in Newtownards.

It’s understood a property in the Bowtown Road area of town was targeted on Saturday night.

Forensic officers were pictured at the scene examining remnants of suspected device following a clearance operation by Ammunition Technical Officers.

A heavy police presence remains in the area with a number of PSNI checkpoints set up across the town.

Police have been contacted for comment.