Police at scene of suspected pipe bomb attack in Newtownards
Brett Campbell & Kevin ScottBelfast Telegraph
Police and Army bomb experts are at the scene of a suspected pipe bomb attack in Newtownards.
It’s understood a property in the Bowtown Road area of town was targeted on Saturday night.
Forensic officers were pictured at the scene examining remnants of suspected device following a clearance operation by Ammunition Technical Officers.
A heavy police presence remains in the area with a number of PSNI checkpoints set up across the town.
Police have been contacted for comment.