Police attacked and man stabbed in Belfast disorder

Police were attacked with masonry in the New Lodge disorder. Pic Google Maps

Disorder broke out after a large number of people - thought to be around 100 - gathered in the Victoria Parade area just off North Queen Street at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

They were reported to be smashing and throwing bottles.

When police arrived a trolley had been set on fire and it was reported a man had been assaulted.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found and taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries, including to his hand. It was reported three males were involved in the attack.

During the disorder, police came under attack. Some of those in the area were masked and threw masonry at officers. No one was injured.

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said: "This was disgraceful behaviour by all those involved in this public disorder and criminal behaviour, during which officers who were working to keep people safe came under attack.

"The actions of those involved were despicable, and the local community deserves better. Residents of north Belfast should not be subjected to this type of reckless behaviour which I have no doubt will have left those impacted feeling frightened in their homes. The community rightly deserves to live in peace.

“I want to reassure the local community that we continue to have additional resources dedicated to the area to respond to any incidents.

“I would ask anyone with any information about what occurred in the area last night to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1745 of 05/02/20.

“I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault to call us on 101 and quote reference number 1777 of 05/02/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."