Police attacked during second night of disorder in Belfast's Holyland

Police came under attack for the second night in a row in Belfast's Holyland area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for assault on police and other offences, while a number of notices were issued for breaking the coronavirus regulations in the largely-student area.

Police handed out 14 COV 4 fines of £200 and 6 COV 2 prohibition notices.

Police were contacted in the early hours of Wednesday about a number of "noisy house parties" and anti-social behaviour in the area.

After responding to the reports police said they remained in the area and shortly after 2am had to contend with a crowd of approximately 50 young people who gathered in groups in the Agincourt Street area.

The 23-year-old was arrested at the scene.

It comes after two teenagers were arrested in the area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a large crowd partying on the street in Agincourt Avenue and were subjected to verbal abuse and had a number of bottles thrown at them.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said he was sure "many people will have seen the footage on social media showing the appalling behaviour of some people police had to deal with".

" We have once again increased patrolling in the area with a dedicated operation and will continue to liaise with the universities, colleges and other partners to address this issue. Indeed, where appropriate, the universities and colleges will consider their own sanctions against any students involved.

“As a minimum, local residents should be respected and do not want to be kept awake all night with parties their property damaged, or the area left in a mess by a relatively small group of mainly young adults who are old enough to know better.

“As huge numbers of people across the country make sacrifices whether isolating, working from home or having to again temporarily close their businesses to try and prevent the spread of Covid-19, those who are visiting or staying in this residential area must take responsibility for their behaviour."

Chief Inspector Kirkpatrick called for parents of young people living in the area to take action.

“I’d also appeal to parents and guardians, if you have young people living in or visiting this residential area, you should ensure they are behaving responsibly. Everyone must follow the health and safety advice and specific guidance regarding houses of multiple occupancy," he said.

“Police will robustly challenge and deal with people who are either disregarding the heath regulations, or engaging in this type of anti-social and criminal behaviour.”