Police attacked while responding to Dungannon hate crime

Police came under attack while responding to a hate crime in Dungannon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There were two reports of criminal damage of a house in the Woodburn Crescent area, the first occurred at approximately 11.29pm and the second at approximately 12.05am.

A front door window was damaged at the house.

Police are treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He was later released on police bail pending further investigation.

Whilst police were attending the scene they came under attack from a group throwing masonry and other missiles. A number of fires were also started by the group.The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fires.

A number of police vehicles sustained damage, however no one was injured.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said she "utterly condemned" the attack.

"This is a welcoming community that is home to many cultures and celebrates diversity. There can be no place in our society for racism or any form of discrimination," the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said.

"I would encourage anyone with information on these incidents to bring it to the PSNI."

PSNI Inspector McNeill said: "No-one has the right to intimidate anyone, people have a right to feel safe within their own homes.

"This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable. I would say to those who are responsible for attacking this house and attacking police there will be a full investigation to identify those responsible.“Police would appeal to anyone who has any information that could assist with our enquiries to contact police at Dungannon on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 24 09/08/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."