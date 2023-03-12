Police attacked with missiles as major search operation at abandoned Derry farm continues

Police and ATO at the scene of a major search operation in Derry (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

Police have come under attack during an ongoing major search operation on the outskirts of the Creggan area of Londonderry.

Video shared on social media shows youths throwing bricks, bottles and missiles at police as the searches continue.

Police and Army ammunition technical officers were seen searching land at an abandoned farm site close to the Magowan Park area of the city.

Bomb disposal officers with search dogs were focusing on a shed during the operation.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton issued a statement on social media: “Shameful scenes in the Creggan this evening. Whilst PSNI officers are out trying to protect our communities from those who want to cause hurt and misery, they come under attack.

“Those involved are destroying their own area and preventing the PSNI from protecting their neighbours.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating violent dissident republican activity conducted a search in the Brae Head Road of Londonderry on Sunday, 12th March.”

The Belfast Telegraph understands the intelligence-led operation comes following an upsurge in dissident republican activity in the area.