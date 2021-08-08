Police attacked with petrol bomb during Dungannon disturbance linked to anti-internment

Up to 30 people wearing balaclavas blocked a road in Dungannon on Saturday evening, as police said a petrol bomb and bricks were thrown at a PSNI vehicle.

The incident on the Ballygawley Road was described “disgraceful” by DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson, who said the incident was linked to an anti-internment bonfire in the area.

"Disgraceful behaviour in Dungannon last night with republicans rioting. Stones were thrown at the NIFRS who were called to attend the anti internment bonfire, then roads were blocked later in the night,” he wrote on social media.

"Last years anti internment "celebrations" were described, rightly so, by the media as ‘weekend of shame’. With that in mind, the PSNI should of been prepared to deal with this behaviour this year. I will be talking to Senior police in relation to this.”

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said dozens of people wearing balaclavas also set fire to furniture, causing disruption to passing motorists.

“When Police attend to ensure everyone's safety their vehicle is struck with a petrol bomb and masonry,” they added.

“Police have spoken to residents in the area who are horrified by the incident, the community wants better for their area and to live without fear.

“We appeal to those who think this behaviour is acceptable to take a look at what destroying your own community achieves. This and putting the emergency services under even more pressure is not the way forward.

"We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice.

PSNI Inspector Knipe added: "These were disgraceful scenes that took place last night and we are thankful that no one was injured. What happened last night is completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

"Officers responded and attended the area where two police vehicles were damaged after a petrol bomb and other missiles were thrown. In one of the incidents reported, a petrol bomb was thrown at a car being driven by a member of the public.”

Anyone with information information or dash camera footage is asked to contact police quoting reference number 2086 of 07/08/21 or anonymously call Crimes stoppers on 0800 555 111.