Police attacked with petrol bombs as Easter Rising parades get underway in Derry

Masked youths set fire to wheelie bins in the Bogside area of Derry. Pic by Kevin Scott.

The Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee march is currently underway in Derry (Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Police vehicles have been attacked with petrol bombs in Derry (Photo: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs in Londonderry during the annual Easter Rising parades.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at un-notified Easter parade.

"No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm.”

Around 94 notified parades are expected to take place across Northern Ireland against the backdrop of a severe terror threat.

However, a number of un-notified parades were also expected to go ahead.

Images of the violence in Derry show a number of youths throwing petrol bombs at a PSNI Land Rover, which was installed with a CCTV camera.

Trouble flared as a parade in the city – organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee which has the support of Saoradh – made its way down Iniscarn Road resulting in mothers dragging children away.

On a community centre next to Saoradh boards is graffiti reading: “Stop normalisation of RUC/PSNI”.

The Irish tricolour and IRA signs line the parade route down Iniscarn Road and Iniscarn Crescent which passes the local church.

Flags reading “Unfinished Business” and “Unfinished Revolution” containing the silhouettes of gunmen also hang from lamp posts.

Around 30 masked youths have set up a road block in the Bogside area and set fire to a number of wheelie bins.

Speaking ahead of the parade, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, said displays of paramilitary uniforms and shows of strength are expected in addition to the illegal parades.

"We have very strong community intelligence coming forward in relation to Monday’s events and real concern that there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police," he said.

At the cemetery a Republican delivering the oration told those gathered that it is not enough to shout “up the IRA, the important thing is to join the IRA”.

Some individuals working in the community expressed fears about disturbances and claimed PSNI comments last week “ratcheted up” tensions in the city.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton called for political and civic leaders to give their “full support” to the PSNI and security services as they oppose dissident republican terrorists who want to use Easter to “perpetrate murder and mayhem” in Derry.

A number of local politicians, including Mark H Durkan called for “proportionate policing”.

He added: ““I fully appreciate that any immediate threat to life calls for urgent action and remain hopeful that efforts will be made to ensure care is taken in their approach to dealing with danger within communities.

“Effective policing is contingent on improving and deepening good relationships with the public.”

While People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill believed the PSNI comments were “incredibly provocative” and a “cynical attempt to pressurise the government for more resources.” In response to footage of the attacks on police circulating on social media, UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Absolute wasters. Sent out to riot by men sitting in pubs acting the big lads. #NoGoingBack.”

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong added: “Disgraceful. The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent.

“One side throws petrol bombs, trades in drugs, prostitution and criminality and the other side does exactly the same. Criminals.”

Last week, the PSNI said it had serious concerns that public disorder is planned for Derry on Easter Monday aimed at trapping police officers.

More to follow.