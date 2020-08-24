Police attacked with petrol bombs in Lurgan

Police and Army Technical Officers in the Tarry Drive area of Lurgan

Petrol bombs were thrown at police officers in Co Armagh yesterday as they dealt with a security alert which was later declared an elaborate hoax.

A suspicious device was found yesterday morning in the Tarry Drive area of Lurgan in the Kilwilkie estate.

Drivers were later asked to avoid the area after a number of petrol bombs were thrown at police yesterday afternoon.

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) examined the device as the Tarry Drive area was sealed off to the public yesterday morning before declaring it a hoax. Residents were told to leave their homes as the device was being dealt with. Around 20 armed officers later patrolled the nearby Victoria Street and Woodville Street at 12pm.

Three police Land Rovers, several unmarked PSNI cars, a sniffer dog and two ATO units were dispatched to carry out a search in an area of wasteland along Victoria Street.

That operation ended around 2pm, while another search took place in Lord Lurgan Park throughout the afternoon.

As the search on Victoria Street was being carried out, a number of males began to congregate in the Kilwilkie estate before the PSNI's Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon District Commander Wendy Middleton confirmed that petrol bombs had been thrown in the direction of officers on Levin Road.

Video footage appeared to show a male throw a petrol bomb from behind a police Land Rover, landing on the footpath along Lake Street.

Yesterday's disturbances came after two men - one from Lurgan - were charged with a number of offences under the Terrorism Act on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: "There's always an undercurrent to try and harm and maim the security forces, who are endeavouring to keep the community safe. I utterly condemn it. There is no room for this type of behaviour."

Lurgan Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian said that the device served no other purpose than to create disruption in the Kilwilkie area.

Ms Middleton said later that detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit had conducted planned searches "in relation to an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity", although it was not part of the New IRA crackdown known as Operation Arbacia.

She said a number of items were seized and taken away for forensic examination.