Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry in north Belfast.

The incident happened on the Fortwilliam roundabout shortly after 5pm.

The road was closed for a short time before re-opening with the recovery of the vehicle delayed.

Police at the scene of an overturned lorry at the Fortwilliam Roundabout in Belfast on May 2nd, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Belfast Telegraph understands the roundabout will be closed this evening to facilitate the recovery of the lorry.