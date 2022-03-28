Police attend scene of overturned car in east Belfast

An overturned car on the Castlereagh road in Belfast (Photo by Peter Morrison for Belfast Telegraph).

Emergency services have responded to an overturned car in east Belfast.

It appears that traffic lights were knocked down during the incident which occurred on the Castlereagh Road.

Police are currently in attendance at the scene of what they said is a single vehicle road traffic collision.

“There are no reports of any injuries and the road remains open at this stage,” a police officer said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called at 5.50pm to a car which had hit a traffic island and overturned.

Nobody was reported as being injured and no-one was taken to hospital.