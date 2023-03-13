Police attend scene of sudden death at a GAA club in Co Armagh

Emergency services have attended the scene of a sudden death at a sports complex in Co Armagh.

Police responded to reports of young man within the grounds of Keady Michael Dwyers GAA club in the village on Monday morning.

The area on the Keady Road has been cordoned off.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, however, at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

There are no further details at this stage.