Police attend scene of ‘sudden death’ in search for missing Belfast man

The PSNI has said officers have attended the scene of a sudden death in the search for missing Belfast man Terry McVeigh.

A police spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Miltown area of west Belfast on Friday 25th November. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Tributes were paid to Mr McVeigh on social media following news of the death. Maguire’s Garage, Belfast said they offered their “sincere condolences to the McVeigh family on this loss” and thanked the first responders who helped in the search.

Terry McVeigh (56) was last spotted on Thursday morning walking towards Milltown Cemetery at 4.30am via CCTV footage on the Falls Road.

His family issued a desperate plea for information on his whereabouts describing him as “unwell” and “not in a good state of mind” when he left his flat in the Drumisk Walk area of west Belfast.