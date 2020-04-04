Police attend security alert at Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan's Belfast office

Police at the scene of a reported device left outside the offices of Pat Sheehan on the Springfield road in west Belfast on April 4th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of a reported device left outside the offices of Pat Sheehan on the Springfield road in west Belfast on April 4th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police were called to a security alert at Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan's office in Belfast on Friday night.

Police were called to Mr Sheehan's office on the Springfield Road after receiving a call that suggested a suspicious object may have been left outside the premises.

Nothing was found during the search and police are treating the incident as a hoax.

The incident ended at around 1.30am.

Sinn Fein has been approached for comment