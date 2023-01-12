Police attend sudden death of man in Lurgan

Police are at the scene of a sudden death in Lord Lurgan Park on January 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Emergency services attended the sudden death of a man in Lurgan on Thursday night.

It is understood that paramedics worked on the man, who was found in Lord Lurgan Park within the vicinity of Derry Street, before he passed away.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.11pm following reports of a serious incident in the Derry Street area of the Co Armagh town.

Two emergency crews were dispatched to the area.

Police dogs also arrived to the scene at around 11pm, as four police cars attended and the street was cordoned off.

Carla Lockhart, MP for the area, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the individual and their family at this time.”

She also encouraged local residents to “give police space to conduct their investigation” into the man’s cause of death and encouraged anyone with any information to come forward.

More details to follow.