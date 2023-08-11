Police attending discovery of suspicious object in Co Tyrone

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Police have blocked off a section of Mount Carmel Heights at the junction of Evish Grove. Pic: Cllr Brian Harte

The PSNI are currently in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious object at the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane this evening.

Police have closed off the road at the junction with Evish Grove.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

It is understood Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) are on the way to the scene.

More to follow.