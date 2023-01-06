Police becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man (39) last seen in north Belfast

The PSNI have said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the well-being of a 39-year-old man who has been reported missing from north Belfast.

C Brady was last seen in the Skegoniel area at around 5.30pm on Thursday (January 5).

He is described as being of heavy build and 6' 3" tall with short, light brown hair and blue eyes.

He wears glasses and is believed to have been wearing jeans, a blue or black t-shirt, grey trainers and a black jacket when last seen.

A police spokesperson said: "He may be travelling in a silver Toyota Yaris vehicle, with the registration FFZ 5221 and it is believed that he may have travelled in the direction of Larne.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information which may help is to locate Mr Brady to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1684 of 5/1/23."