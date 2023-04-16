Police becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man last seen in south Belfast

Daniel Johnston who was last seen in south Belfast (Photo: PSNI)

Police have said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing man last seen in south Belfast.

Daniel Johnston (31) was last spotted in the Ballynafeigh/University area of south Belfast on Sunday.

He is described as being 6’1’’ in height of large build and is believed to have been wearing a dark and light grey North Face Tracksuit.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have seen Daniel or know where he is please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 838 – 16/04/23.”