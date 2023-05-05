Police becoming ‘increasingly worried’ for welfare of missing man last seen in Castlerock

Jason McBride who is currently missing (Photo: PSNI)

Police have said they are becoming "increasingly concerned for the safety and welfare” of a man last seen in the Castlerock area.

Jason McBride was seen in the area of the Downhill Cementary earlier today (Friday) around 2pm.

He is believed to be wearing a beanie or a peaked hat and possibly a hoody with a pair of black Nike trainers.

Police have asked those who may have seen Jason or know of his whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2237 04/05/23.