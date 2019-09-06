Police believe burglaries in Armagh and Tyrone may be linked

Police have issued an appeal for information after burglaries in Armagh and Tyrone on Thursday.

Detective Inspector McCamley said that police believe the burglaries may be linked as suspects both used dark-coloured Audi cars.

It was reported that three men entered a house in the Madden Road area of Middletown on Thursday at around 5pm.

They made off with several items of jewellery in a grey-coloured Audi.

Police believe this may be linked to the report of a burglary in the Minterburn Road area of Caledon earlier the same day, just after 3pm.

In this incident it was reported that two men entered a house and rummaged through the property until they were disturbed, ran out and departed in a dark-coloured Audi, in which a third man was waiting. It is reported that the three are in their mid-twenties.

Detective Inspector McCamley appealed for anyone with information in relation to the Madden Road incident to get in touch.

"It is reported that the three left in a dark grey Audi, heading in the direction of Keady. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have spotted this vehicle. Please contact detectives in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1467 of 05/09/19," he said.

"Detectives in Cookstown are appealing to anyone with information on the Caledon incident to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1127 of 05/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."