Police believe Daniel McClean murderer fled scene in car

Police who returned to the murder scene of Daniel McClean in north Belfast last night now believe the gunman fled the scene in a car, rather than on foot.

Uniformed officers stopped cars and spoke to members of the public around the Cliftonville Road area, where the 54-year-old was shot multiple times while sitting in his car last Tuesday night. They also distributed leaflets asking anyone with information about the killing to come forward.

The leaflet revealed police now believe the gunman made off in a silver coloured Vauxhall Vectra in the direction of the Old Park Road.

They previously said the gunman walked back towards Clifton Crescent just after the shooting.

McClean had links to dissident republican group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) and also previously served in the British Army.

On Friday two men aged 38 and 46 were arrested in connection with the murder in Belfast. They were released unconditionally on Monday.