Police believe flat fire and assault on man left with facial injuries in Derry may be linked

Police believe the fire and the discovery of man with facial injuries nearby are linked

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson with an intent to endanger life following a fire at an flat in Londonderry.

Police said the men, aged 28 and 29 years old, were arrested following a fire in the Duddy’s Court in the Waterside.

Two men were reportedly seen running from the property after the blaze, which caused smoke damage to the flat, but there were no reports of any injuries and no other properties were affected.

In a statement, the PSNI said as they were conducting enquiries in relation to the fire a report was made just before 1am on Friday morning about an injured man on Fairview Road by the Galliagh roundabout.

Police at the scene in Waterside, Derry

He was later taken to hospital with police believing the two incidents are linked.

The pair have been arrested on suspicion of offences including arson endangering life with intent and grievous bodily harm with intent, and they both remain in custody at this time.

Read more Man guilty of dangerous driving following crash which left car on its roof

A police spokesperson added: “The fire could have spread to other properties and the consequences could have been devastating. The injured man has facial injuries requiring hospital treatment and we are working to establish how he came to sustain these injuries.

"As we work to establish exactly what happened, our appeal is for anyone who has information about either of these serious incidents to please get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference 2111 of 03/08/23. That includes anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

"You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”