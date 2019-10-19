Police believe Greenisland man was 'shot by appointment'

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in the legs in Greenisland, Co Antrim.

The man, aged in his 30’s, was shot in both legs in the Station Road area of the town on Friday, October 18. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his lower legs.

Detective Chief Inspector Mary White said: “We believe at this time that the shooting was by appointment and that the man had been ordered to attend this location to be shot.

"This is totally barbaric and must stop. No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else," she said.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Station Road area on Friday evening or anyone who was driving in the area at around 8pm and who has dash-cam footage to contact detectives at Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 2019 18/10/19."