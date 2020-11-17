Police believe UDA shot grandmother in 'callous' Coleraine

Scene of the shooting at a house in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine.

Police believe the North Antrim UDA was responsible for shooting a grandmother in her Coleraine home.

A £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information on the attempted murder of Sally Cummins last month.

The 61-year-old was shot in the head on the Bushmills Road on Monday, October 5.

She was left fighting for her life in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital after shots were fired at the front and back of the property, with at least one of these hitting Ms Cummins in her head.

Her son, Russell, was also injured in the shooting.

While Ms Cummins is now making "good progress", police are treating the "vile and callous attack" as attempted murder.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell hopes the substantial reward for information will lead to the arrest and conviction of those who carried out the "callous shooting", adding that it is also available to anyone who can provide information leading to the recovery of the weapons.

"The 61-year-old grandmother was sleeping in a chair downstairs due to her various health problems when she was shot in the head by one of the many bullets fired at the house by a gang of three men," DCI Caldwell said.

"I believe the attack was carried out by members of the North Antrim UDA and that two different types of weapons were used - a hand gun and shotgun.

"It beggars belief that they fired over 10 shots, smashing numerous windows in the house, not caring that this vulnerable woman was inside.

"I know one of the guns has been used multiple times to hurt other members of this community over recent months and it needs to be removed from the clutches of these dangerous individuals. This is why we have taken the unusual step of making the reward available for the recovery of the weapons.

"These reckless and dangerous thugs do not care about who they hurt in the process of trying to exert their 'so-called' power in this area. It is purely about their egos, power and what they can gain financially.

"And they also did not care that as a result of their actions they have selfishly diverted already stretched emergency services including paramedics, doctors and nurses, at a time when the health service is trying to cope with the pressures of a global pandemic."

Sally Cummins with her son Russell

Detective Inspector John Caldwell

DCI Caldwell added: "I am keen to hear from anyone who saw a group of men, wearing hooded tops, who were seen shortly before the attempted murder running across Bushmills Road from a laneway leading from Millburn. Three men were then seen walking and running up a lane behind the Bushmills Road house.

"I am appealing to Coleraine people to help us remove these violent criminals and this weapon from their community by bringing any information they have to either the police or to Crimestoppers where you'll stay 100% anonymous."

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact police using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

To stay anonymous or to be eligible for the £10,000 reward, information must be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.