Police believe violent burglaries in Ballyhalbert and Portavogie may be linked

Police believe a number of violent burglaries carried out in Ballyhalbert and Portavogie may be linked.

The first incident happened at a house in Harbour Road in Ballyhalbert at around 2.40am on Saturday morning.

A masked man was caught looking through the window of a house on the road before fleeing. A short time before this another burglary was reported at a house close by.

At around 3.10am it was reported that, around 10 minutes earlier, two masked men armed with hammers and a knife forced their way into a house in Westlea Drive in Portavogie.

The men ransacked the house, and fled with cash. They also assaulted a man in the house.

Two hours later, at around 5.20am, it was reported that two masked men forced entry to a house on Lemons Road in Portavogie.

The male householder had been alerted by noises from downstairs and, when he went to investigate, he was confronted by two masked men, both armed with hammers and a knife.

The suspects chased him and attempted to assault him. The suspects made off when the alarm was raised, but not before causing damage to a door.

The suspects in both aggravated burglaries are described as one being smaller than the other; approximately 5'8'' tall, and thought to be aged in his late 20s or early 30s.

The second suspect is described as being of a larger build, approximately 6' tall and is also believed to be his in late 20s to early 30s. Both are reported as having spoken with Northern Ireland accents.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: "We believe these incidents may be linked and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in any of these areas and saw any suspicious activity, or who knows anything about these incidents to call us.

"These have been very distressing ordeals for the victims, who should rightly feel safe in their own homes, and who have been left badly shaken by what has happened.

"If you have information call our detectives in Bangor on 101, quoting reference number 345 of 29/08/20.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/