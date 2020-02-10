Police blast 'hypocrites' behind Coleraine gun attack as young children escape injury

Police have hit out at the "hypocrites" behind a shooting in Northern Ireland which saw three young children aged under five escape injury.

Two masked men forced their way into the house in the Loughanhill Park area of Coleraine at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Three adults, a man and two women, and three young children were inside at the time.

Two of the children were downstairs, and the adults were in the kitchen when the gunmen fired a number of shots. The kitchen table was hit.

The men then left the scene.

Police said it was lucky no one was injured in the "reckless attack that was carried out by faceless thugs who clearly have no regard for the safety of others".

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna added: "What is clear is the hypocrites who carried out this violent attack don’t care at all about the children in the community.

“There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this, and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening.

"An investigation is under way to establish why this attack occurred and who is responsible.

"I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident, or who was in the area, prior to around the time the shooting occurred, and who saw anything out of the ordinary to contact detectives in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1782 of 09/02/20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”