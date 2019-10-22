Police called to Belfast grammar school over bullying claims - six boys suspended

The police spoke to pupils after allegations of bullying. (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police have been called to a Belfast grammar school after allegations of bullying.

It's reported that six male pupils were suspended from the school as a result of an incident involving one child.

As a result of the seriousness of the incident, it was reported to police.

Inspector Keith Hutchinson said: “Police are working with teachers, parents and a small number of pupils at an east Belfast school following reports of bullying.

"A number of pupils have been spoken to in the presence of their parents and while no offences have been detected to date, our enquiries are continuing."

An Education Authority spokesperson said: "A school in the Belfast area has sought advice and support from local PSNI officers and the Education Authority to assist them in dealing with an incident.

"In recent days, the PSNI Officers have been engaging with a small number of young people and their parents.

"The health, wellbeing and safety of children and young people in all our schools is of paramount importance and we will continue to work with the school and other agencies as require."

The Department of Education said it was unable to comment on individual cases.

A Department spokesperson added: “All schools are required to have a discipline policy which should outline the behaviour it expects from pupils and the sanctions it will impose in relation to breaches of discipline.

"There is a specific requirement for a school’s discipline policy to include measures to prevent all forms of bullying among pupils. Bullying of any form has no place in our schools.

“Legal responsibility for school discipline, including suspensions, is a matter for the school Principal and Board of Governors to ensure that any necessary actions are taken in line with their school’s policy and the relevant suspension and expulsion scheme.”