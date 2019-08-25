Police called to Newtownabbey break in find 'plethora of drugs' instead

Some of the items seized by police. Credit: PSNI

Police responding to reports of a break in at a house in Newtownabbey instead found a "plethora of drugs" at the property.

The incident happened at a house in the Ballyfore area of the town on Friday.

Police received a report that "masked men" entered the residence and, upon arrival, were invited in by the homeowner to check for intruders.

Instead on masked men, however, officers discovered a "plethora of drugs and drug dealing paraphernalia".

Posting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Whether there was ever a break in, or this was merely the figment of a drug users paranoid imagination, we may never know.

"But as a result of this incident two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs possession and supply offences. Mobile phones, drugs of every classification, grinders, and a large sum of cash have been taken from these people.

"Just something else we do to keep our communities safe from the poison that these people want to push onto the vulnerable of our society."

Police have urged anyone with any information regarding drugs or drug dealing to contact them on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.