Police called to teenage brawl at Warrenpoint Pier

Police were called out after reports of young girls fighting at Warrenpoint Pier.

The PSNI said they were contacted about a large gathering of young people, many of whom were drinking alcohol, in the Dock Street area of the town on Saturday.

Fights were reported to have broken out between several girls.

Once police arrived, the fighting had stopped.

However, videos circulating online show a number of girls fighting while crowds gathered around them.

In the footage, adults are seen trying to disperse the crowd and stop the fight.

Once at the scene, police advised those present to move elsewhere.

Local independent councillor Mark Gibbons expressed his horror at the events.

Police were called to the incident at Warrenpoint pier

“I have been sent a number of videos that show teenagers gathering, some drinking at Warrenpoint Pier on Saturday evening to watch mostly young girls beating lumps out of each other for the amusement of others as they hold up their phones and cheer them on,” he said.

Mr Gibbons feels some of the videos circulating are causing harm to young people and their loved ones.

“I was no angel myself at that age, absolutely not, but thank God we didn't have mobile phones and social media in those days.

“Social media helps spread this behaviour and causes so much grief and anxiety for young people and their families.”

He thinks some of those involved were not from the area.

“I also believe that a good amount of those in attendance travelled to Warrenpoint also to watch the madness unfold,” he added.

Mr Gibbons encouraged parents to be aware of what their children are doing this summer.

He added: “I would plead and ask all parents, especially during this hot summer weather, do you know where your young teenage kids are going late in the evening?

“Are they really having a sleepover? Heading to the cinema?”

He encouraged teenagers to avoid anti-social behaviour and enjoy their summer.

Police said that officers in Newry, Mourne and Down received a report on Saturday of a large gathering of young people, many of whom were drinking alcohol, in the Dock Street area of Warrenpoint.

"Fights were reported to have broken out amongst several girls in the area,” they said.

“Police attended the scene and engaged with those present. No anti-social behaviour was ongoing on arrival and no-one came forward to report that they had been assaulted.

“Police advised those present to move elsewhere and the majority did so.

"Two life-rings were missing from the pier area. One was later returned; however at this stage the other life-ring remains missing.”

Inspector Campbell said: “Officers are committed to tackling reports of anti-social behaviour, in partnership with residents and community representatives. We will be stepping up patrols of the town during the good weather and, whilst it is not our intention to criminalise young people, if they are found to be committing offences we will deal with them robustly.

“Tampering with life-saving equipment is a serious matter which shows disregard for the safety of the wider community. I would appeal to whoever tampered with the life-ring to think about the potential consequences of their actions and return it.

“I would also ask anyone affected by anti-social behaviour to make a report to police immediately on 101.”