Police car attacked while responding to call out in Bangor

The windscreen of a police car was smashed while police were responding to a call out in Bangor in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were attending a call from a member of the public in the Ballyferris Walk area of Bangor when the car was attacked.

The car was parked in the street when it was extensively damaged.

Inspector Prendergast said that as a result of the damage "the community has one less police vehicle to patrol the area to keep people safe".

Local Alliance councillor Connie Egan said those behind the attack should be ashamed.

“Those who did this do not speak for or represent the vast majority of the people of Bangor," she said.

"All they have done is harm their own community, as residents will now have one less police car protecting them thanks to this senseless incident."

Inspector Prendergast appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“This type of wanton destruction is in no way a reflection on the community in Bangor, who are very supportive of police. The perpetrator or perpetrators do not speak for anyone but themselves," he said.

"Their actions only serve to damage and hurt the very community they live amongst. This is an attack on the people in their own community.

“There will be a full and robust investigation to identify and bring those who are responsible before the courts.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information that could assist us with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 113 27/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”