Police car damaged by masked gang in Londonderry

A masked gang caused damaged to a police car in Londonderry while officers were responding to a call-out, the PSNI have said.

The incident occurred in the Cromore Gardens area of the city on Monday evening, while officers were dealing with a domestic-related matter.

Up to 10 individuals, some of whom were masked, threw stones and bricks at the car causing damage to a wing mirror and its body work.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: "This attack occurred as our officers were working to keep people safe, dealing with a domestic-related matter in the area. It's fortunate they weren’t injured as a result of this criminal act.

"The actions of those involved means this vehicle is now, unfortunately, off the road to be repaired, which could impact our service delivery.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this senseless attack to contact us with information."

Anyone with relevant information has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 1603 of August 22.

A report can also be made using the PSNI’s online reporting form, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.