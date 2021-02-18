Police car involved in Belfast crash

A police vehicle collided with a member of the public's car in north Belfast on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 9.25pm on the Crumlin Road.

A PSNI Vaulhall Insignia car collided with a Volkswagen Polo while responding to an emergency incident in the area.

Pictures from the scene showed the police vehicle had suffered significant damage.

A police car collided with a member of the public’s car on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast on February 17th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Extensive damage was also reported to a number of bollards and junction boxes in the area following the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries

"Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on the non emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 2021 17/02/21," a PSNI spokesperson said.