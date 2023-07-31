Police car rammed and two police officers injured in Co Armagh

Neighbourhood officers attempted to stop a car acting suspiciously in the Cullaville Road area at around 9.10pm.

The vehicle, a red Hyundai i20, failed to stop before driving into the police vehicle. The male driver then made off on foot.

One officer has been treated in hospital for a back injury sustained during the incident.

Adam Corner, neighbourhood policing inspector for South Armagh, said: "As a result the two officers received injuries. One of our officers was unable to continue their duties and has attended hospital for medical treatment to a back injury. The patrol vehicle sustained damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable.

“This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries.”

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them via 101.