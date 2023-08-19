Police carry out first arrest for breaching football ban order in NI

The PSNI said they will continue to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches (PA)

A man has been arrested for breaching a football banning order, the first arrest of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The man, 21, was arrested on Friday at a match in Ballymena on suspicion of three counts of failure to comply with a banning order, and was subsequently bailed pending further police inquiries.

In a statement the PSNI said they will continue to work with football clubs, fan groups, Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches.