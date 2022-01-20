Police carrying out search in east Belfast after suspected firearms found

Police at the scene of a search operation in the Cregagh Glen area of Belfast on January 20, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The PSNI are carrying out a search in east Belfast after suspected firearms were found on Wednesday.

Police say the report was received on 3.20pm on Wednesday that a suspicious object had been located in the Glen Side area of the Cregagh Road.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan commented: “Police attended the scene together with Ammunition Technical Officers, and what is believed to be a number of firearms were discovered.

“Enquiries are continuing, with further searches expected to continue in the area this morning.

“There are no further details at this time.”

DUP councillor for Lisnasharragh, David Brooks, said: "It's deeply concerning to hear of suspected firearms being found in the vicinity of Glenside. This area immediately neighbours the Cregagh Glen where so many from the local community come to enjoy a walk or just take in the natural beauty.”

He continued: “Clearly the reports will cause some alarm to those who live in or regularly visit the area, particularly given this it is a place where young families spend time and let children explore.

“I have spoken with police and I know they are continuing their search and investigations, and we await further details. The local community are thankful for the safe removal of the items and obviously if anyone has further information on how these items came to be in the area I would encourage them to report it to the PSNI."