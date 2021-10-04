Police charge 45-year-old man after teenage girl stabbed in Belfast

Detectives in Belfast have charged a 45-year-old man after a teenage girl was stabbed in the city centre over the weekend.

The teenager sustained a knife wound to her hand in the Academy Street area of the city on Saturday 2nd October.

The man is now facing charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning and in line with normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Read more Teenage girl attacked with knife during Belfast city centre incident

A witness appeal has called on anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to call police, quoting reference 1374 of October 2.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/