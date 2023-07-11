Police charge man (36) over assault in Banbridge

Police investigating an assault in the Newry Street area of Banbridge have charged a 36-year-old man to court.

The incident happened on Monday night, July 10.

He is charged with two counts of non-fatal strangulation, four counts of assault on police, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

He is due before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 12.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.