Police charge man (41) in connection with east Belfast burglary

A man will appear in court on Thursday after being charged in connection with a burglary in east Belfast.

“Detectives in Belfast have charged a 41-year-old man following a report of a burglary in the Dundela Avenue area on Friday July 14,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“He has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and two counts of fraud by false representation. He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow, Thursday July 20.

“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”