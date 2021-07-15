Police charge man over Bangor murder

The man is expected to appear in Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Forensics expert at the scene at Beatrice Road in Bangor

Police have charged a 35-year-old man with the murder of a man in Co Down.

Detectives investigating the murder of a 53-year-old man at a property in Bangor on Wednesday charged the man with his murder.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court this morning via video link.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesman said.

The victim died of knife wounds at a property on Beatrice Road in the seaside town during the early hours of Wednesday.

The 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder by the PSNI.

Earlier yesterday the PSNI said detectives from the Major Investigation Team had been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question him.

It is understood both men resided at the terraced property, which is believed to house separate living accommodation for a number of residents.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.