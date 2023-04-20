Police charge woman over stabbing incident in Co Derry

The incident took place around 6.15pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 40s was hospitalised following the incident — © Niall Carson

A woman has been charged over a stabbing in Coleraine .

The 32-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, theft and criminal damage.

The charge relates to an incident during which a man was stabbed at a property in Westbourne Crescent on Tuesday (April 18).

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man, aged in his 40s, had sustained stab wounds to his upper body area,” said a police spokesperson.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

The woman is due is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court this morning (April 20).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.