Police chief launches independent probe into triple RUC murder

The then Chief Constable Jack Hermon at the scene of 1982 attack.

Three RUC men killed in massive IRA Lurgan landmine explosion in 1982. Aerial view of the scene. Pacemaker.

Aftermath after three RUC men killed in massive IRA Lurgan landmine explosion in 1982. Pacemaker

Three RUC men were killed in massive IRA Lurgan landmine explosion in 1982. Pacemaker

Police Chief Constable Simon Byrne has ordered an independent review into the murder of three RUC officers.

Operation Kenova lead, former Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, is to head the investigation into the murders at Kinnego Embankment in Co Armagh on 27 October, 1982.

The probe is not connected to the work of Kenova.

Mr Boutcher will lead the independent investigation into the deaths of Sergeant Sean Quinn and Constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton.

They died in an IRA device exploded beneath their armoured police car in Kinnego near Lurgan.

The suspects of the attack were later gunned down, it's claimed, as part of a security force shoot-to-kill policy.

An investigation into whether police set out to intentionally kill was carried out in the years after the incidents by former Greater Manchester Police deputy chief constable John Stalker and Sir Colin Sampson of West Yorkshire Police.

The Stalker and Sampson reports were long classified top secret but the Police Service of Northern Ireland finally handed over edited versions to the coroner in 2010 after a long legal battle. The reports were then passed to lawyers for the families.

Chief Constable Byrne said: “Following an independent review carried out at the request of my predecessor, Sir George Hamilton, outstanding investigative opportunities were identified in the murder of the three RUC officers at Kinnego Embankment, Oxford Island, near Lurgan, County Armagh on the 27 October 1982.

“I have now asked for the assistance of Operation Kenova lead, Jon Boutcher, to head an external investigation team to carry out a separate independent investigation.”