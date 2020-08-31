Police come under attack from youths at Belfast interface

Council workers clearing up in and around the Lower Newtownards Road and Bryson Street after last night's trouble. Police say they are checking CCTV to try and identify around 30 young people involved in trouble at an East Belfast interface last night

Officers responded to an incident after CCTV operators picked up a disturbance at the Bryson Street and Pitt Park interface area of Belfast.

A crowd of around 30 youths ran from the area and police recovered objects that were used as weapons hidden nearby.

A PSNI officer said: "Thanks to good work from our CCTV crew these objects were located and seized by police even with stones and bricks being thrown at us and our vehicles.

"Enquiries will be made and CCTV followed up to identify those involved in the disorder."

Local PUP councillor Dr John Kyle told the BBC: "Over the last few weeks, there's been a recurring problem with large numbers of young people congregating in the Newtownards Road area and this has been an increasing problem for local residents.

"Many of the young people are coming in from outside the area."

DUP councillor George Dorrian called on those involved to "wise up".