Police concern over missing Ballymena teenager Georgia Wright

Georgia Wright has been missing since Wednesday August 28.

The PSNI has said they're increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl missing from Ballymena.

Georgia Wright has been missing since Wednesday, August 28.

She has long brown hair and may be wearing blue jeans, a green crop jacket, white T-shirt, grey/black Nike trainers and carrying a rucksack.

"Georgia is not in any trouble with police or her family, but we need to speak with her to make sure she is safe and well," said a spokesperson.

If you have any information, however slight, contact Police on 101 and quote reference number CC835 of 29/8/19.