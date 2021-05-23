Police concerned about welfare of missing Ards man Raymond Allen

Police have issued an appeal to the public for information on the whereabouts of missing man Raymond Allen from Newtownards.

The 37-year-old was last seen in the Greyabbey area at around 9am on Sunday morning.

At the time he was wearing a 'Snap-On' baseball Cap, a grey 'Snap-On' hooded top with black-coloured arms and light blue-coloured jeans.

He was seen in his car, a silver BMW 320d, registration SKZ 4362.

Police are appealing to Raymond, or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 899 of 23/05/21.