Police concerned about welfare of missing Derry man Aiden Baldrick

Police in Londonderry have issued an appeal to the public for information on the whereabouts of missing man Aiden Baldrick.

The man was last seen at 9am on Saturday.

Police described him as “slim build, 5’9 in height with short dirty-fair hair”.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Police are concerned about the welfare of missing person Aiden Baldrick.

"He was last seen at 9am on Saturday 22nd May 2021. If you have any information that could help please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1568 - 22/05/21.”